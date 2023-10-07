“Nipa ne bi y3 cobra”; The real story behind Ghana’s trendy song, ‘Cobra according to Fredyma

- Advertisement -

‘Cobra’ by Obaapa Gladys has been in the trends over the past weeks and on the lips of almost every Ghanaian music lover.

What started as a troll due to low quality of it’s video and seemingly bad vocal caught further attention as people started to relate deeply with it.

The music producer behind the song, Fred Kyei Mensah popularly known as Fredyma, has shared some intricate details on how the song came about.

According to Fredyma, he was contacted last year to produce the song, and even though he had a different idea on how to go about it, Obaapa Gladys stood her ground and sang the song herself.

“Somewhere last year, my colleague in the music production business, Flash Da Sikk Beatz, introduced this lady, Obaapa Gladys to me that, she has a very interesting lyrics about the behavioral patterns of human nature and likened it to a Cobra. I listened to it and within some few minutes, we created a rhythm for her.

Though vocally, she wasn’t the best, we tried to create a chorus with good harmonies, great instrumentation and a good mix to compliment her vocals. I even advised her to let someone sing the song, she didn’t succumb to my proposal.

Fredyma shares that after production, the song was released in the beginning of 2023 and almost 8 months later, has now become an internet sensation.

“Fast forward, she released the song early this year on the various music portals and didn’t hear from her again only for me to be receiving tags on my Facebook, Tik tok and Whatsapp since last Friday about a trending video about a song i have produced only to realize that, it was the COBRA song.

Boi! I think, the song resonated and connected to Alan’s resignation and his formation of his Movement for Change and Kennedy Agyepong’s unpleasant and unprintable insults on his party so, a lot of social media freaks, used it to troll them,” he added.