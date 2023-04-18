I went to Nkansah Lilwin’s school to surprise him but they bounced me- Lilwin’s Lookalike

It is surprising how some people instead of finding something better doing would just pride in the fact that they look like a particular celebrity.

In the last few days, the Ghanaian social media landscape has seen a number of lookalikes.

These individuals have been making so much noise on social media and mimicking the styles of their original versions.

This has raised concerns as the number of lookalikes popping up on the internet increases by the day.

One person who has been subjected to mockery amid the lookalike mantra is Actor and Entrepreneur Lilwin’s lookalike.

This guy decided to take things higher as he dressed like Lilwin and went to Kwadwo Nkansah’s school to visit him.

Unfortunately for him, he was bounced at the gate and was not made to enter the gate to see the Actor.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW AS HE SHARES HIS ORDEAL ON GHPAGE TV’s RASH HOUR: