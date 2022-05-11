- Advertisement -

Victoria Lebene and her husband Eugene Osafo-Nkansah have served us with some couple goals in a new romantic video shared on social media.

The actress and the celebrity blogger, popularly known as Nkonkonsa, were recorded having a hearty moment at a recent event hosted by the two at Vicky’s cosmetic shop.

They appeared to have signed some personalities to represent the business ‘The Skin Pop Shop” which opened a few months back and project the brand.

After the curtains were drawn, the couple decided to pop champagne to celebrate their wins while the cameras were still rolling.

Despite Abena Korkor having previously exposed her husband’s infidelity, Lebene gave everyone at the venue the impression that they are happily married with little to no trouble at home.

She dished out some sleek dance moves as she jammed to an Afrobeats song playing in the background.

At one point in the video, she turned her back to her husband and twerked for him but he chickened out and walked away amid smiles while he tried to open a bottle of champagne.

Eugene — who is notorious for taking videos of the breast and buttocks of female celebrities at public events — couldn’t find his confidence when the cameras were pointed at him.

Some internet users who have seen the video have argued that he was probably shy to latch onto his wife’s bum because of the gazing eyes of the guests.