The National Media Commission in partnership with the National Communication Authority has released a list of ten television stations engaged in money-doubling, occultism and more on their channels.

The accused channels were charged with transmitting adult content, occultism, phoney lotteries, and money-doubling rituals.

A joint press release states that the survey covered the second half of November and found a 64.7% increase in the total number of reported cases of illegal and unethical content on the airwaves over the first two weeks of the report, which was released on November 16, 2023.

Adwenpa TV, Asomafo TV, Elephant TV, X TV, Diamond TV, Big TV, Passion TV, Funny TV, Best TV, and Energy TV are just a few of the available TV stations.

“In the specific categories of unlawful and unethical content, fake lottery increased six-fold (676%) while occultism doubled (105 %).”, the release disclosed.

Additionally, it labelled a few of the stations as persistent violators and gave them one final chance to change or face the appropriate penalties. X TV, Funny TV, Big TV, Passion TV, Elephant TV, Best TV, Energy TV, Nkabom TV, Seekers TV, Adwenpa TV, Diamond TV, and Asomafo TV are a few of these.