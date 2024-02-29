type here...
Entertainment

No Brand Would Want to Work With An Attention Seeker Like You- Lilwin’s Ex-Manager Slaps Sense Into Papa Kumasi

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Busumuru Sean Kingston, former blogger, and manager for popular Kumawood actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has slapped sense into fast-rising upcoming Kumawood actor, Papa Kumasi.

This comes after the Kumawood actor allegedly paid people behind the scenes to post across their social media platforms that he has gone mad.

In a viral TikTok post, the Kumawood actor is dressed like a mad person seen walking on an undisclosed street, obviously in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Inscribed on the picture is “Sad news, Kumawood actor Papa Kumasi gone mad after having a small issue with 13 years girl”.

Reacting to the viral picture, the ex-manager of Lilwin claims this style of promoting an upcoming movie is outmoded, hence, the Kumawood actor should desist from such act.

Busumuru claims Papa Kumasi might myopically think this style is best to promote the upcoming movie but in the long run, it will affect his brand.

Busumuru noted that no brand would like to work with an attention seeker like the Kumawood actor.

Taking to his Facebook page, Sean posted the picture and captioned it “You think you using this caption to promote just a movie, but rather tarnishing your own image Papa Kumasi. No cooperate brand will be ready to work with you. Such promotions are outmoded”.

