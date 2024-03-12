type here...
No Car, No Vote: woman tells politicians

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
An unidentified woman has given a condition under which she will vote in the general election which comes off soon.

The woman who looked depressed and frustrated during the interview claims she is sick and tired of wasting her precious time voting for politicians during elections but gets nothing in return.

According to her, upon second thought, voting in an election only means helping someone’s family member get a position and amass wealth.

Due to that, the woman who did not mention her name said that any politician who wants her to vote for them should ensure they get her a car.

She claims failure on the part of the politicians to do that would mean she will not vote in the upcoming election, adding that, she would make sure that none of her family members also waste their time voting.

Source:GH PAGE

