“No Ghanaian Is Hungry Or Unemployed”: Planting for Food and Jobs has increased food security in Ghana – Ofori-Atta

- Advertisement -

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has touted the achievements of the Planting for Food and Jobs Initiative of the government.

Planting for Food and Jobs is a flagship agricultural Campaign of the Government, with five implementation modules that seeks to eradicate hunger and unemployment from the Ghanaian populace.

Presenting the 2023 mid-year budget in Parliament on Monday, July 31, the Finance Minister said that the initiative has brought substantial improvements in Ghana’s agriculture sector.

“This has resulted in increased food security, employment along agricultural value chains, and accessibility of raw materials for developing industries.

“The programme has directly contributed to increased crop yields for major food staples such as maize, rice, and soya by 135 percent, 67 percent and 18 percent respectively within the period,” he said.

He added “After a comprehensive review, Government is finalizing PfJ Phase II to ensure a more efficient and targeted support for the agricultural sector.

“The key elements of Phase II are Inputs Credit System, Storage and Distribution Infrastructure, Commodity Trading and Digitised Platform.”