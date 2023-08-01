type here...
Subscribe
GhPagePolitics"No Ghanaian Is Hungry Or Unemployed": Planting for Food and Jobs has...
Politics

“No Ghanaian Is Hungry Or Unemployed”: Planting for Food and Jobs has increased food security in Ghana – Ofori-Atta

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has touted the achievements of the Planting for Food and Jobs Initiative of the government.

Planting for Food and Jobs is a flagship agricultural Campaign of the Government, with five implementation modules that seeks to eradicate hunger and unemployment from the Ghanaian populace.
Presenting the 2023 mid-year budget in Parliament on Monday, July 31, the Finance Minister said that the initiative has brought substantial improvements in Ghana’s agriculture sector.

“This has resulted in increased food security, employment along agricultural value chains, and accessibility of raw materials for developing industries.
“The programme has directly contributed to increased crop yields for major food staples such as maize, rice, and soya by 135 percent, 67 percent and 18 percent respectively within the period,” he said.

He added “After a comprehensive review, Government is finalizing PfJ Phase II to ensure a more efficient and targeted support for the agricultural sector.
“The key elements of Phase II are Inputs Credit System, Storage and Distribution Infrastructure, Commodity Trading and Digitised Platform.”

TODAY

Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
76.3 ° F
76.3 °
76.3 °
87 %
3mph
98 %
Wed
76 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
77 °
Sun
74 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways