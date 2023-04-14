type here...
No Ghanaian song can trend without me - Asantewaa brags
Entertainment

No Ghanaian song can trend without me – Asantewaa brags

By Bra Stash
Asantewaa
Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa has described herself as indispensible to the success of Ghanaian artists and their songs.

According to her, she is the salt, and no song would trend without her promotion on her platform.

Braggin about her relevance, Asantewaa said she has contributed singlehandedly to making so many Ghanaian songs hits by dancing to them on TikTok.

In an interview on Accra FM, Asantewaa said that even GHC 10,000 is too small an amount for her to accept to trend the song of an artist.

She initiated that her brand has gotten bigger than that, and she is currently in a position where her influence is more valuable than all other influencers on TikTok.

“I am the salt,. Without me, no Ghanaian son would trend,” she brags.

Asantewaa is considered one of the most popular personalities on Ghana TikTok and has maintained that, apart from making so much from the platform, she doubles as the glue that binds the local music industry.

