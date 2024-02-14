type here...
No girl can reject my proposal, they’re even the ones proposing – Kuami Eugene teases

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ghanaian Hi-Life sensation, Kuami Eugene has dished out some few words of advise to men to work hard and become a better version of themselves if they want ladies to chase them and not the other way round.

According to Kuame, ladies used to reject his proposals however, the story has changed after he worked so hard to become the Kuami Eugene he is now.

The “Monica” hitmaker stated that ever since he was able to make a name for himself in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, no Ghanaian lady has ever rejected his proposal.

He went on to brag that the ladies he is talking about are not just ordinary ladies but beautiful ladies with “goods”.

He also revealed that not only do these ladies accept his proposal, but they also listen and do everything he tells them to do.

He added that there have been instances where ladies have also approached him with love proposals.

According to him, no day has ever passed without a lady approaching him and wanting to start a relationship with him.

