type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationship“No guys wants to date me because I’m deaf” — Lady in...
Relationship

“No guys wants to date me because I’m deaf” — Lady in search of love cries out (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A young lady has said that she feels lonely and rejected as no man is chasing after her because she was born deaf.

A video stirring reactions online shows a beautiful lady who should be in her early 20s, who has gone out to express how terrible she feels being single without a man to love her. The young lady feels love isn’t coming her way because of her auditory deficiency.

The young lonely lady seems to be in desperate need of a lover, which isn’t forthcoming.

She goes on to express her pains with the caption – “Guys don’t want to date me because I am deaf”

This has stirred reactions from netizens;

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Pablo_exchange54 wrote: “Can you date a guy that is deaf? If yes, find someone that is deaf like you and live happily ever after “

Destinu_reacts said: “Hear me out dear!!! don’t listen to what people are saying about you “

b.e.I.l.a_b.e.1.l.e reacted: “So you think everybody that can hear is in a relationship??? ?????? My dear you better ask for our single support group chat link ….we plenty for there ,different type ,size ,and complexion ….”

Watch the video below

TODAY

Friday, August 18, 2023
Accra
light rain
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
2.2mph
75 %
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways