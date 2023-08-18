“No guys wants to date me because I’m deaf” — Lady in search of love cries out (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

A young lady has said that she feels lonely and rejected as no man is chasing after her because she was born deaf.

A video stirring reactions online shows a beautiful lady who should be in her early 20s, who has gone out to express how terrible she feels being single without a man to love her. The young lady feels love isn’t coming her way because of her auditory deficiency.

The young lonely lady seems to be in desperate need of a lover, which isn’t forthcoming.

She goes on to express her pains with the caption – “Guys don’t want to date me because I am deaf”

This has stirred reactions from netizens;

Pablo_exchange54 wrote: “Can you date a guy that is deaf? If yes, find someone that is deaf like you and live happily ever after “

Destinu_reacts said: “Hear me out dear!!! don’t listen to what people are saying about you “

b.e.I.l.a_b.e.1.l.e reacted: “So you think everybody that can hear is in a relationship??? ?????? My dear you better ask for our single support group chat link ….we plenty for there ,different type ,size ,and complexion ….”

Watch the video below