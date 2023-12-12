type here...
“No he did not”; Sad moment a little girl cried when she heard news about her father’s death – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
An emotional video of a little shared on Ghpage TV on instagram has left thousands of viewers in tears.

The video captures the sad moment a baby girl was seen crying as the news of her father’s death was broke to her.

The little girl could be heard mumbling “no he didn’t” when she first heard the news and bust into uncontrollably tears when it was reiterated to her.

Viewers are surprised on how she got the message clear and some have responded saying the bond between her dad and herself might’ve been a very strong one.

