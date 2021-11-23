type here...
GhPageEntertainmentNo makeup photo of Hajia Bintu causes massive stir on social media
Entertainment

No makeup photo of Hajia Bintu causes massive stir on social media

By Mr. Tabernacle
Hajia-Bintu
Hajia-Bintu
- Advertisement -

One of the most popular faces on social media is that of actress/ socialite, Hajia Bintu.

As expected, she is known to be one of the most beautiful socialites in Ghana who is well endowed.

She keeps serving Ghanaians with some of the hottest photos of her beautiful and curvy body shape.

Well, we have sighted a no-makeup photo of her and it’s already causing ‘havoc’ on the internet. Social media users seem shocked by her real face.

The face is not as smooth as she is always seen to be and this has rattled netizens.

She looks completely different from the Hajia Bintu the whole world knows and adores.

Check the photo below;

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Accra
few clouds
87 ° F
87 °
87 °
61 %
2.6mph
19 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News