No makeup photo of Hajia Bintu causes massive stir on social media

One of the most popular faces on social media is that of actress/ socialite, Hajia Bintu.

As expected, she is known to be one of the most beautiful socialites in Ghana who is well endowed.

She keeps serving Ghanaians with some of the hottest photos of her beautiful and curvy body shape.

Well, we have sighted a no-makeup photo of her and it’s already causing ‘havoc’ on the internet. Social media users seem shocked by her real face.

The face is not as smooth as she is always seen to be and this has rattled netizens.

She looks completely different from the Hajia Bintu the whole world knows and adores.

Check the photo below;