No man can become the president of Ghana without me- Owusu Bempah says

Ghanaian man of God known for his political prophesies, prophet Owusu Bempah has caused a stir online.

Election is fast approaching, and as a result, God has started speaking to the men and women of God on who would win, and what is to be done to let the will of God come to pass.

Many prophets, seers, and soothsayers among others have proclaimed who will win the upcoming 2024 general election.

Prophet Owusu Bempah is the latest Ghanaian man of God to speak about the 2024 general election.

Speaking before his congregants in a viral video flying across social media platforms, Prophet Owusu Bempah made a shocking disclosure.

As usual, God has spoken to Owusu Bempah about who wins the upcoming presidential election and what is to be done.

The man of God claims none of the presidential aspirants can win the election without his involvement.

According to him, the presidential aspirant who tries to approach him and take his direction will stand tall among their colleagues in the election.