“No man is dating one woman” – Old woman says as she claims real love ended in the year 1980

An old woman has gone viral, sparking a wave of mixed reactions online due to her bold revelations that no man in a relationship currently is committed to just one woman and exposing the year when real love ended.

The elderly woman whose name remains anonymous, emphasized her viewpoint by stating that even if a man appears innocent and monogamous, one should not be deceived, as he is most likely involved with multiple women simultaneously.

“Maturity is when you understand that no man is dating only one woman, no matter how innocent he may appear. Real love ended in 1980,” the old woman said in the video.

These bold assertions has ignited a debate on social media, with various reactions pouring in from both men and women.