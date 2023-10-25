type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationship“No man is dating one woman” – Old woman says as she...
Relationship

“No man is dating one woman” – Old woman says as she claims real love ended in the year 1980

In which year did real love end? This old woman has all the details.

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

An old woman has gone viral, sparking a wave of mixed reactions online due to her bold revelations that no man in a relationship currently is committed to just one woman and exposing the year when real love ended.

The elderly woman whose name remains anonymous, emphasized her viewpoint by stating that even if a man appears innocent and monogamous, one should not be deceived, as he is most likely involved with multiple women simultaneously.

“Maturity is when you understand that no man is dating only one woman, no matter how innocent he may appear. Real love ended in 1980,” the old woman said in the video.

These bold assertions has ignited a debate on social media, with various reactions pouring in from both men and women.

TODAY

Friday, October 27, 2023
Accra
light rain
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
3.2mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways