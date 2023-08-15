type here...
“No man on earth can promise and fail me” – Deborah Seyram Adablah brags after loosing court case with sugar

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
You may ask, who is Deborah Seyram Adablah? Well, she’s in the news again for another reason and we use this opportunity to introduce you to her.

Deborah some few months, she was in the headlines after suing her sugar daddy who happened to be a top banker for breaching contract. She is now out with a new bragging right that no man can promise and fail her.

Deborah was caught bragging that no man can promise and fail her for reasons being that she know the secret to make any man do as she pleases.

She went on to conclude that she’s enjoying a sweet life and not perturbed about the outcome of the judgement between her sugar daddy that saw her loose woefully.

check out the video below

