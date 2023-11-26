type here...
“No mother deserves this” – Young mother in tears as 5-year-old son dies – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Social media users have joined hands to mourn with a young mother as she shares touching memories with her 5-year-old son who suddenly passed away.

The young lady went online to mourn the passing of her child as she’s yet to recover from it. She shared a touching video that showed all the pleasant times that they had shared together.

According to the video, some of the moments captured were from the son’s birthday celebration and other outing ceremonies.

She captioned the video …

“The love of my life is gone. Rest in peace son.”

Watch the video below

