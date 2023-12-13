type here...
No musician has been able to fill the Grand Arena – Sammy Flex

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Sammy Flex has applauded Sonnie Badu for filling the Grand Arena during his Rhythms of Africa concert last weekend.

The manager of Shatta Wale mentioned that he has attended several shows at the venue and no artiste has been able to fill the arena as compared to what he saw last Saturday.

He stated that people should believe it if he said no artiste in the country has been able to fill the space apart from what he saw with his eyes when he attended Sonnie Badu’s concert.

According to him, he knows people would refer to the VGMA’s but he wants to state emphatically that what people see is that people are seated in front and in the middle but the back is always free for people to walk around.

He continued that in the case of Sonnie Badu, the space was filled to the extent that people found it difficult to move at the back because the place was choked and being a Gospel event he least expected to see such a number.

Sammy Flex in a video talking about the event mentioned that no one told him about it but he witnessed it with his own eyes so he knows what he is talking about.

Kudos to Sonnie Badu.

Source:GhPage

