The leader and founder of the Ajagurajah movement Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah has joined in the ongoing conversation about Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom popularly known as Opambour.

According to the spiritualist, in the past curses were used to prove people’s innocence and due to that people were scared when accusing people falsely.

He went ahead to state that irrespective of how long it takes, the curse would still work and nothing can stop that from happening.

Ajagurajah continued that Opambour cursed Kumawood actress Bernice Asare in 2024 but it took four years for the curse to manifest which means it would still work.

“God should kill you for your stupidity that curses do not work. Have you seen what Opambour’s curse has done to that sister? He cursed her in 2020, 4 years later, the curses are working. I have already told you that when Opambour curses you, nobody can reverse it.

“Do you think when someone curses you, it works today? I told you that when Opambour curses you, it works. Today, Opambour has admitted that his curse killed the woman’s child,” Ajagurajah said.



