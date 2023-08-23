“No one lost more than me after Menzgold collapsed” – Nam 1 claims

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The embattled CEO of defunct Menzgold Ghana, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1, has claimed he lost everything in the Menzgold saga, at least more than every other person.

NAM1 described himself as the biggest loser in the saga in which he has been accused of defrauding over 15,000 Ghanaians.

Speaking on a Twitter space hosted by Serwaa Amihere, he appealed for some sympathy amid the allegations against him.

“If you want to crown the biggest loser in all of this thing, I am the one, because I lost everything: I lost all my properties and I don’t even have a car of my own in this country.”

NAM1 is facing renewed backlash after he initiated a validation process for customers with locked-up funds in his company after asking them to pay GH¢650 for a Menzgold Traders Transactions Status Verification Access Card.

But NAM1 walked back on the calls for customers to buy the validation card and said there would be a refund to those who paid the GH¢650.