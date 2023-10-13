- Advertisement -

Ghanaian preacher Reindolph Oduro Gyebi popularly known as Eagle Prophet has revealed that no presidential candidate is going to be sworn in as President come 7th January 2025.

Eagle Prophet who is the founder and leader of God’s Crown Chapel stated that it has always been the practice of Ghanaians going to the polls on December 7 and then swearing in the President on January 7.

According to him, though the country would go to polls in December, the date for the swearing-in is going to change adding that the swearing-in won’t happen on January 7.

The preacher who is noted for some accurate prophecies in the past explained that there is going to be a misunderstanding that is going to affect the swearing-in.

He said: “In 2024 we [Ghanaians] will vote and in 2025 we will swear in the president. Normally we swear them in on January 7 but in 2025 the president won’t be sworn in on January 7. He will be sworn in on a different date, that’s all I can say.”

Watch the video below:

This is the second time the preacher is making such a statement with the first one being made sometime in 2022.