Preacher and the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries, Isaac Owusu Bempah has responded angrily to the former captain of the Blackstars Asamoah Gyan.

Readers would remember that Asamoah Gyan has for sometime now been lashing out at pastors for taking money from their congregation.

According to Asamoah Gyan, people should rather be saving their monies rather than giving it to pastors who in turn use it for their luxurious and lavish lifestyle.

But Owusu Bempah has jumped to the defence of Pastors stating that they never force people to bring money to them.

He called out Asamoah Gyan saying he is just ignorant with all the things he is saying about pastors.

Owusu Bempah stated that the same way Asamoah gets paid for playing football, pastors also have to be paid for being ‘men of God’.

He added that nobody forces their church members to give them money but they do it of their own free will.