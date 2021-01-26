type here...
GhPage Entertainment No pastor forces their church members to give them money - Owusu...
Entertainment

No pastor forces their church members to give them money – Owusu Bempah to Asamoah Gyan

By Qwame Benedict
No pastor forces their church members to give them money - Owusu Bempah to Asamoah Gyan
Owusu Bempah and Asamoah Gyan
- Advertisement -

Preacher and the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries, Isaac Owusu Bempah has responded angrily to the former captain of the Blackstars Asamoah Gyan.

Readers would remember that Asamoah Gyan has for sometime now been lashing out at pastors for taking money from their congregation.

According to Asamoah Gyan, people should rather be saving their monies rather than giving it to pastors who in turn use it for their luxurious and lavish lifestyle.

But Owusu Bempah has jumped to the defence of Pastors stating that they never force people to bring money to them.

He called out Asamoah Gyan saying he is just ignorant with all the things he is saying about pastors.

Owusu Bempah stated that the same way Asamoah gets paid for playing football, pastors also have to be paid for being ‘men of God’.

He added that nobody forces their church members to give them money but they do it of their own free will.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Accra
haze
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
61 %
2.6mph
90 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News