A Nigerian couple has earned admiration from social media users after photos of their modest wedding ceremony surfaced online.

According to reports accompanying the snaps, the pair chose to ditch the pricy white gown and tuxedo associated with the pomp and pageantry of contemporary weddings.

In the pictures making the rounds, the groom donned a traditional attire mostly seen at Nigerian weddings while the bride wore a white lace gown believed to be at a low cost.

The simple wedding was officiated by a clergyman in the presence of a few people, perhaps relatives and friends of the couple.

On the directions of the presiding man of God, the couple whose identities are yet to be established were seen happily signing their marriage certificate.

Netizens who are marveled by the simplicity of the marriage have taken to social media to express varying opinions on the budget-friendly occasion.