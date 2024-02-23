VIDEO: No woman can take Obinim from me and nothing will make me divorce him – Florence Obinim boldly states

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician,Florence Obinim made known her unwavering commitment to her marriage and is making headlines with it.

This come after she vowed never to leave her husband, controversial and popular man of God, Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder of International God’s Way Church.

According to her, she started life with her husband, Bishop Obinim when he had nothing, detailing how she has been with him through life’s challenges.

The seasoned gospel musician further added that she is willing to fight anyone who will come between her and her husband

In a public declaration of devotion during a church service, Florence expressed her steadfast commitment to their union despite the challenges and controversies that have surrounded the pastor and their marriage.

Checkout the video below