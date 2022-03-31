- Advertisement -

A woman on Twitter has disclosed the underlining reason why most women stay in a relationship, arguing that the absence of it will compel them to flee.

According to Tirelo Carol who hails South Africa, she strongly believes the majority of women are in relationships because of the financial security men bring on board.

In her view, when money is taken out of the relationship – be it dating or marriage – most women won’t stay any longer.

”Remove money from a relationship and you will discover that 90% of ladies won’t see a reason to be in that relationship,” she said in a tweet.

While some members of the internet community agree with the arguable remark by the tweep, there has been fierce contention from others.

Check out some reactions to the statement.

Emily: If you started that relationship by putting money first then when you remove money the relationship will collapse, money is like using sugar to attract bees, without the sugar the bees won’t come, you all use money to attract those ladies so I don’t blame them for leaving.

Gilbert: That trick is no longer working anymore. Most women now get into a relationship just so they can be able to secure a safe space for themselves and their children irrespective of how well is the man financially

Nkhono: The same way you remove money and realise that some men have nothing else to offer I always say there must be more to you than your money

Ms Zandiie: Dating and being in a relationship requires money