Entertainment

“Nobody can scare me, if they try I will re-apply” – Chef Faila hints at another cook-a-thon

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ghanaian executive chef, Failatu Abdul-Raman has hinted at reapplying for another cook-a-thon.

Speaking on TV3 ShowBiz360, Failatu jokingly stated that she would re-apply for another cook-a-thon if someone scares Ghanaians in that fraternity.

Nobody can scare Ghanaians. Nobody can scare us, if they try I will re-apply and cook for a million days

Failatu Abdul-Razak made these statements in reaction to the Nigerian chef who’s trying to break the record for the longest cooking marathon.

Giovanni asked Faila what hindered her from continuing the marathon and she answered that it was a plan between her team and the management to halt the marathon.

Faila did not disclose the exact reason(s) behind her ending the cooking marathon.

