Yesterday, comic actor Funny Face got involved in an accident at Kasoa Kakraba junction where he crashed into some people by the roadside.

Earlier reports suggested that one person had lost their life and the police had arrested Funny Face for drunk driving.

DKB who rushed to the accident scene and the police station has given an update on the issue.

According to DKB, upon hearing the news he rushed to the scene to try and organise his colleagues to offer their support to Funny Face.

In the video, he mentioned that he wanted to appreciate the police for their swift response otherwise Funny Face could be lynched.

He ended by saying no one was dead as it was reported.

Watch the video below: