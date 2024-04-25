Nobody needs your apology ashawo nii- Serwaa Amihere blasted

- Advertisement -

Social media users have taken media personality, Serwaa Amihere to the cleaners following the release of her communique.

After her leaked video, Serwaa Amihere rendered an unqualified apology to all.

After being silent for some weeks, Serwaa Amihere has finally released a communique to address the issue for the very first time officially.

Serwaa Amihere finally admitted to having a serious relationship with Henry Fitz some years back.

The media personality claims the video was taken 5 years ago when she was in a serious relationship with the young rich man.

According to Serwaa Amihere, before the video hit the internet, she was being blackmailed for 5 months.

Serwaa noted that she has been embarrassed by the leaked video which flew across social media platforms barely a month ago.

According to her, the video has exposed her family, her loved ones, and herself to public mockery.

She added that the video has also exposed her bosses and the people who have supported her to public mockery.

In the conclusion of her communique, Serwaa decided to render an unqualified apology to all and sundry for the disappointment.

Reacting to the release of the communique, netizens chose to fire some shots at the media personality for deceiving them.

Many took to the comment section to express their disappointment in the media personality for engaging in such an evil bedeviling act.

Others, on the other hand also claim they will never accept the apology by Serwaa, labeling her an “Ashawo” and using unprintable words on her.