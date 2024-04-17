Nobody needs your foolish advice greedy and wicked soul- angry Ghanaians tell Serwaa Amihere

- Advertisement -

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere, the side-chick of young millionaire Henry Fitz and the one who allegedly wrecked the home of the young millionaire is presently facing a heavy backlash from social media users.

A horde of Ghanaians, presumably people who were deceived by the media personality have taken to the comment section of a TikTok post by Serwaa Amihere to berate her.

Serwaa Amihere, for the first time after her bedroom video was leaked, tried to advise Ghanaians, as usual, but this time around did not go well.

According to the media personality, Ghanaians should try and be one another’s keepers because a lot of things are happening in the world.

She stated that people are going through a lot, so when get the opportunity to make others smile, they should do that without hesitation.

“I hope that you’re having a great day. So listen, if you haven’t made anyone smile today, I think that you really should. There’s so much happening in the world right now”, she said.

Adding “There’s so much cruelty. Like, people just need a simple reason to smile. So if you’re in whatever position it is to make someone smile, either by being kind or saying something nice, please do. Be the reason someone smiles today”.

Taking to the comment section of the post, netizens did not spare Serwaa Amihere as they rained insults on her.

According to many netizens, if there is someone who needs any advice, it is Serwaa Amihere and not them.

Many believe that Serwaa Amihere is always seen advising people, however, does otherwise in secret, hence, she is not fit to advise anyone henceforth.