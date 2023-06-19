“We’ll take our own decision” -Nogokpo sends last warning to Archbishop Agyin Asare after 14 days ultimatum elapsed

- Advertisement -

The recent stalemate between the chiefs and people of Nogokpo and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare is getting interesting by the day.

The Nufialaga of Nogokpo has issued another warning to Archbishop Agyin Asare after he failed to honour the summon given to him in a 14 days ultimatum.

Speaking in a recent interview with Maame Grace, the Nufialaga stated that the Traditional Council will take their own decision on the matter.

Nufialaga firmly stated that all the options to choose from in dealing with the clergyman are on the table and are left with them to decide what and how to do it.

He expressed that it is about time they use someone as a scapegoat to end stereotyping the Ewes as demonic and evil people.

Nufialago established that Nogokpo will not accept any virtual apology, rather they want him (Archbishop Agyin Asare) to come there in person and apology.

