Lifestyle

“Nogokpo is acting like it’s powerless, show Agyinasare something small” – A Plus

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Former musician and controversial political activist, Kwame A Plus has expressed his worries concerning the feud between Bishop Agyinasare and the revered shrine.

Speaking on United Showbiz, he explained that people will begin to doubt the potency of the saved shrine should the managers and gods continue to make ’empty’ threats at the bishop without showing an my actions after the man of God survived the ultimatum they gave him.

He said ” how can you be in your shrine and ask someone to come to your shrine for a challenge? Can’t you act from your space? He should be able to do whatever he wants to do to the man of God from that side. This recent rants from Nogokpo makes it look more powerless”

He went to to add that this actions subject them to ridicule and mockery.

The clash between Nogokpo and the traditional embodiment started when the latter made a comment that “Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region”

Watch the video below

