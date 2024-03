- Advertisement -

Popular Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor is at the point of choosing between life and death.

In a viral video sighted by Ghpage.com, the actor has been bedridden as he could hardly talk.

Per a report flying across social media pages, the actor has been down with a kidney problem for some time now.

In the video, Amaechi Muonagor was seen begging his fans across the globe to help him financially as he is to undergo a kidney transplant.