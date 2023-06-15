type here...
Nollywood actor, Don Brymo Uchegbu dead

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Veteran Nollywood actor Don Brymo Uchegbu is dead. The 56-year-old was said to have passed on in his sleep last night.

Actor Mayor Ofoegbu confirmed the news in a post shared on his Facebook page on Thursday.

Sharing the deceased’s picture, Ofoegbu wrote: “Plan for tomorrow but live for today. Tomorrow is not guaranteed.

“I wrote those lines on my WhatsApp status yesterday evening. My man, my 5 & 6, Don Brymo Uchegbu, passed away in his sleep.

“I received the shocking news this morning and had to verify from his family. Chai Don Brymo my manchi. It’s hard to say goodbye.Nnukwu nwa na Enugu ukwu.”

Don Brymo hails from Enugwu Ukwu in Njikoka LGA of Anambra

    Source:GHPAGE

