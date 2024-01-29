- Advertisement -

The 25th edition of the renowned Ghana Music Awards is fast approaching, and all Ghanaian musicians, producers, and record labels are encouraged to submit their works for consideration.

Now that nominations have officially opened, the spotlight is on exceptional accomplishments in the thriving Ghanaian music scene.

The works that artists submit must have been released between January 1st and December 31st, 2023, for them to be considered for nomination.

Record labels, producers, and artists can submit their work for consideration at www.ghanamusicawards.com, the official website of the Ghana Music Awards.

To be considered for nomination, entries must be received by the specified entry deadline of February 29, 2024, or before.

There is a lot of excitement building for the 25th Ghana Music Awards, which will celebrate innovation and excellence in Ghanaian music.

Ghana’s rich cultural legacy and musical diversity are showcased by the awards, which honour and recognize contributions in a variety of genres, from hip-life to gospel, Afrobeat to Highlife.

The countdown to the magnificent event, where the greatest and brightest in Ghanaian music will be honoured and celebrated, has begun with the opening of nominations.

The 25th Ghana Music Awards, which honour the accomplishments and contributions of Ghanaian musicians, record labels, and producers, are sure to be a historic occasion.