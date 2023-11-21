- Advertisement -

A man has advised Ghanaians not to believe all the stories they hear on social media and online about Dubai because that isn’t the case or the reality.

Speaking with King Asu-B on GhPage’s new programme dubbed ‘Akwantuo Mu Nsem’, he revealed that prior to travelling to Dubai, he was optimistic that he was going to return to Ghana as a big boy after a year or two.

Sharing what he has witnessed in Dubai so far, he mentioned that people shouldn’t fall for people claiming they have ready jobs and accommodations for them in Dubai because it’s a lie.

According to him, he was promised a ready job and accommodations but that wasn’t the case upon his arrival in the country because, on his first day, he was asked to sleep in a small room together with 14 other people.

Fast forward, the job he was promised was just for a month and his accommodation was also for a month because no agent can afford to pay rent for one year in Dubai.

The young man explained that Dubai is a country of suffering and the people who are causing these problems are fellow Africans who are corrupt and always looking for money.

He continued that left to him alone, no one should be jailed in Ghana but rather the person should be sent to Dubai so they experience what is termed as real suffering.

The young man said there is no happiness in Dubai as some people make it look like but rather Dubai is a place of suffering.

Watch the video below: