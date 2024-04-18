Not even “abayifo) nkuu” can resurrect your dead career- social media users blast Shatta Wale

- Advertisement -

Social media users are sick and tired of controversial self-acclaimed African dancehall king, Shatta Wale.

For a few days now, the dancehall musician has been going live to insult his colleague, Stonebwoy.

Funnily enough, anyone who tries to advise the dancehall musician, or wades into his issue with Stonebwoy gets insulted.

In a recent live video, social media users took to the comment section to fire some shots at the dancehall musician, subtly saying they are sick and tired of his attitude.

According to many netizens, the dancehall musician is doing all these so that if possible, he could get attention since he finds it extremely difficult to produce a hit song.

Sharing their opinions, netizens have advised the dancehall musician to focus energy on producing a hit song that could get him attention.

Many have opinionated that apart from producing a hit song, nothing, not even insulting people could make him revive his dead career.