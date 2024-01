- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite and influencer, Hajia Bintu is out to confirm that not everyone likes her and in her opinion, not everyone matters as well.

The curvaceous lady came into the limelight as the Tiktoker with the biggest backside and even had Shatta Wale sing about her.

“Not everyone likes me, but not everyone matters”, a caption of photos posted on her instagram read.

See her post below;