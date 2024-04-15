I am not like your useless mother- Delay replies a fan who asked if she also exchanges her body for fridges

- Advertisement -

Media personality, Delay has taken a social media user to the cleaners after the netizen asked her a question.

Presently, most Ghanians are in a state of confusion, wondering who is fake and who is real following the Serwaa Amihere saga.

Wanting to find out if his dear Delay practices same, Isaac took to Twitter to question delay “Please do you also do hookup?”

Delay who got pissed replied the fan, raining insults on him and his mother.

Delay said “I am not like your useless mother”.