I will not spend my money on plastic surgery- Akrobeto

Ghanaian comic actor cum media personality, Akrobeto has responded to suggestion by netizens to go under the knife.



”Mr. Who knows tomorrow” claims he has received many suggestions from Ghanaians to do a plastic surgery, naming gospel musician, Celestine Donkor as one of them.



He disclosed that many believe that through a plastic surgery, his “big” nose will become small.



Speaking on his Real News show on UTV which Ghpage.com monitored, Akwasi Boadi disclosed that he will not waste his money on a plastic surgery.



Akrobeto claims he is very comfortable with the size of his nose, saying he is better than most Ghanaians.



According to him, he will not hesitate to spend the money he would use for his plastic surgery at the chop bar.



”You want me to spend money on my plastic surgery to reduce my nose. Me? I will rather spend the money at the chop bar”, he said.