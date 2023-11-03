type here...
Notorious man terrorizing women with ‘for girls’ caught red-handed after he trick failed him

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
In a dramatic turn of events, a notorious man who had been terrorizing unsuspecting women with the dark art of ‘for girls’ found himself on the receiving end of vigilante justice.

His evil reign of deception came to a crashing halt after he was caught red-handed using his tricks on a woman in a bar, sparking outrage and swift action from the community.

Speaking to reporters, the victim recounted feeling strange sensations in her private areas and ultimately screaming in pleasure in front of other patrons.

He came and stood close to me while sipping his beer slowly. I started sweating and behaving as if I was engaged in s*xual activity. I also felt weak and had to visit the toilet constantly, which is when I began to worry,” she disclosed.

One of my friends then told me that my behavior showed signs of someone using ‘for girls’ on me, and we had already suspected that man because of his awkward behavior and the way he continuously moved his legs. We knew he was up to no good,” she added.

