NPP executive battles for life after machete attack
News

NPP executive battles for life after machete attack

By Albert
NPP executive battles for life after machete attack
Iddrisu Walaika, the Sissala West constituency Nasara Coordinator of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), is currently battling for his life after sustaining a machete attack.

According to the story, the Nasara Coordinator was attacked by a group of young guys who inflicted significant knife cuts on him.

The incident occurred between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Gwollu, the capital of the Sissala West district.

According to local sources, the offenders, numbering in the tens, pounced on the victim near the Gwollu Hospital.

They accused him of burying a talisman in order to sway the results of the next NPP constituency executive elections in his favour.

The victim was beaten to a pulp and carried to the Gwollu Traditional Area’s paramount chief, Kuoro Buktie Liman’s palace, where he was released for treatment at the Gwollu Hospital.

He was referred to a regional hospital in the Upper West, where he is still receiving treatment.

