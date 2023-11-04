type here...
Politics

NPP gives Kennedy Agyapong showdown as they elect Bawumia as Flagbearer for Election 2024

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Nana-Addo-Kennedy-Agyapong-Bawumia
The ruling political party in Ghana, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has elected the sitting Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as its new leader and flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious after garnering 61.47% in the NPP primaries, securing the party’s nomination for the race to the presidency.

Kennedy Agyapong came close with 35.52% while the former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto got 0.81% and Francis Addai Nimoh polled 0.43%.

With this, Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia has the support of the NPP to challenge former President Mahama in the 2023 elections as they seek to break the 8 and immortalize their name in the history books.

