NPP pays Afia Schwar to dirty NDC ahead of 2024 elections; Comedienne launches a scathy attack on John Mahama (Video)

Janus-faced Afia Schwar has struck hard at the NDC political party once again just for crumbs from the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Recall that ahead of the 2016 elections, Afia Schwar tirelessly campaigned for John Mahama but unfortunately, he was defeated by Nana Addo after the polls.

Just after Nana Addo’s victory, stomach celebrity Afia Schwar switched sides and swore Heaven and Earth that the NPP was the best thing to ever happen to Ghana.

Ever since Afia Schwar pitched her tent next to the NPP, she has been steadily attacking John Mahama and the NDC with the slightest opportunity she gets.

Ahead of the highly anticipated 2024 general elections, Afia Schwar has allegedly received a gargantuan sum of money from the ruling NPP just to dirty the NDC and make the political party unpopular.

As confessed by Schwar during a live TikTok session, she has been contracted by the NPP just to pass vile comments about John Mahama to make sure he loses the impending elections

As alleged by Schwar, when the NDC was in power, they paid her to attack the NPP and also blackmail them hence she won’t spare John Mahama as she has been hired by the NPP to do the same.

In the now-viral video, Afia Schwar also argued that if the NDC was in power, Ghana would have turned into a banana republic citing the COVID-19 crisis as well as the Russian-Ukraine war.

She also recounted the infamous John Mahama bus rebranding and quizzed what the NDC has to offer Ghanaians after 8 years of being in power and destroying the nation.

Loudmouth Afia Schwar ended the TikTok live session by campaigning for Bawumia to win the next elections.

“I said I have been paid by the NPP just like the NDC was paying me”

