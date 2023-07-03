type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"NPP lost Assin North because executives went chasing girls" – Michael Afrane
News

“NPP lost Assin North because executives went chasing girls” – Michael Afrane

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Micheal Afrane
Micheal Afrane
- Advertisement -

Micheal Afrane speaking in an interview with Ambassador TV has explained the victory of NDC’s James Gyagye Quayson in the just-ended Assin North by-election is due to the commitment and loyalty of party members and executives who were assigned various roles in the constituency.

“Some NPP executives came to Assin North to satisfy their feelings by sleeping with ladies in the various hotel rooms and not to canvass for votes for their candidate”, he alleged.

“When NDC executives and members were on grounds campaigning massively for James Gyagye Quayson, some NPP executives were doing ‘point and kill’ of ladies”

“Though NPP executives and their campaign team couldn’t campaign massively for their candidate Charles Opoku because they didn’t have any message for the people of Assin but bad luck was part of what caused their defeat,” Michael Afrane told Osei Kwadwo.

“We went to Assin North because of the by-election and campaigned for our parliamentary candidate but some NPP executives were changing sex positions in their hotel rooms instead of going on grounds to campaign for victory” he added.

“When you are going for a war, you have to remember that you have to be strong both physically and spiritually… so you need a clean soul to win the war but not to sleep with ladies.

It got to a point some NPP members including their executives were teasing us (NDC members) when they see us going to do a campaign for James Gyagye Quayson because they thought they had won the election already”, he observed.

According to him, leading members of the NPP went on womanizing sprees and not on a campaign for a candidate to win the polls.

“How can you win this crucial election when some of your leaders are in hotels changing sex positions? How can you win elections when your leaders are not on grounds to do campaign, but rather chilling with ladies in popular pubs?” He asked.

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Monday, July 3, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    80.2 ° F
    80.2 °
    80.2 °
    76 %
    2.9mph
    41 %
    Mon
    80 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    81 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    80 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways