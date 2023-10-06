NPP MPs in Ashanti Region do not respect Ashanties; They should bow their heads in shame – Rashad

- Advertisement -

Rashad Emmanuel, the award-winning Ghanaian blogger and co-founder of GhPage Media, has taken a stand to call out the current Nana Addo-led NPP administration, particularly focusing on NPP ministers and MPs hailing from the Ashanti Region.



In a passionate expression of his concerns, Rashad highlighted the disparity between the Ashanti Region’s vital role in securing electoral victories for the NPP and its current level of development under the present government.

The Ashanti Region, long considered a stronghold of the NPP, has played a crucial role in securing electoral victories for the party in both the 2016 and 2020 general elections.



However, Rashad has contended that despite its immense contribution to the NPP’s success, the region remains one of the most deprived areas in the country.

One striking point of Rashad’s critique is the presence of over 20 ministers from the Ashanti Region within the current government.



These ministers, including notable figures such as Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Yaw Owusu Adutwum, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, and Samuel Atta Akyea, have seemingly not been successful in advancing development initiatives for the region.

In addition to the substantial ministerial representation, the Ashanti Region also boasts 47 representatives in parliament.



However, Rashad pointed out that despite this significant political influence, the region continues to grapple with a lack of basic amenities and development.

One of Rashad’s major grievances is the abandonment of key projects initiated by former presidents John Agyekum Kuffour and John Dramani Mahama.



These projects, which include the Sofoline interchange, KNUST Teaching Hospital, Boankra Port, Krofrom Market, Afari Hospital, Sewua Hospital, and Kumawu Hospital, have remained uncompleted under the current administration.

Furthermore, Rashad emphasized President Nana Addo’s promise of eight interchanges for Kumasi during the 2020 elections, a commitment that has yet to be fulfilled.

Rashad’s call to action centers on the need to transcend partisan politics and prioritize accountability among Ghana’s leaders.



He argued that the people of the Ashanti Region, who have played an integral role in the NPP’s political success, deserve to see tangible development and the completion of critical infrastructure projects.

As Rashad Emmanuel’s voice joins the chorus of those seeking accountability and progress, it remains to be seen how this critique will influence government policies and actions in addressing the development needs of the Ashanti Region and Ghana as a whole.