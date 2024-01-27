NPP Primaries: Adwoa Sarfo loses Dome Kwabenya seat to Mike Oquaye Junior

- Advertisement -

Honorable Sarah Adwoa Safo has controversially lost the Dome-Kwabenya New Patriotic Primary parliamentary primary seat to Mike Oquaye Jr., the CEO of the Free Zones Authority and son of former speaker of parliament, Mike Oquaye.

Mike Oquaye secured a stunning 1195 votes whereas Adwoa Safo pulled 321 with Sheela Oppong coming third with 186.

Adowa Safo joins the growing list of incumbent MPs booted out of their parliamentary candidate races by voters.

The woes of Adwoa Safo started when she contentiously absented herself from parliament for months and returned to Ghana in November 2022.