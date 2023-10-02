- Advertisement -

Maverick politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has once again exposed the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the build-up to the Party’s November 4 congress to elect a flagbearer.

According to the MP for Assin Central, his party the NPP is looting state money and stashing it in accounts abroad.

The Outspoken politician stated that the way his party folks are looting money meant for citizens makes it look like there is no tomorrow and that is making him wonder what is happening and why such attitude.

“The way the NPP is looting this country, you will think there is no tomorrow. You steal all this money and stash same abroad, what do you mean?” he said.

He continued that the youth of the country are not working and the people who are responsible for making things work are rather intimidating the youth but he is willing to lay his life down and save the youth.

“The youth of this country are not working yet you are intimidating people. I will put my life on the line and defend them,” he stressed.

Kennedy Agyapong has declared that if Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is chosen as the flagbearer, the NPP will enter opposition.

He claimed that the Vice President can’t defeat John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), according to party leaders.

Watch the video below: