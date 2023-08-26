NPP Super Delegates Conference: Bawumia wins as Kennedy Agyapong leapfrogs Alan and co

The Vice President of Ghana and Presidential aspirant on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has whipped the back of Alan, Kennedy and co in his bid to lead the governing party, the NPP into the 2024 general elections.

Provisional results see Dr Bawumia with over 70 percent of the valid votes cast.

This come as no surprise to many party folks as they trust and believe in the loyalty Dr Bawumia has shown to the party in all these years.

The Vice President has already promised delegates of the party that he will beat former president John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next general elections.

According to him, he is the only candidate who can break the 8 as the term goes.

In his tour around the country, Dr Bawumia insisted that the NPP has no choice than to “break the eight”.

“They know we will break the 8, and they know that John Mahama cannot take me on in the North, and they know that I will beat him in the North and this is why they don’t want me to be the flagbearer,” Dr Bawumia said on his campaign trail in the Tema West constituency of the Greater Accra Region.