The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has disclosed that if not for his intervention the NPP would be in opposition.

Rev Owusu Bempah tagged as the Nation’s Prophet played a critical role in the NPP coming into power in 2016.

But after some time, he was sidelined making him come out to attack and call out the president for not doing the will of God.

In the latest development, Rev Owusu Bempah has claimed that the NPP was bound to lose the 2020 elections but they rushed to his knees.

According to him, if not for the fact that one person from the NPP in the person of Naa Torshie came to apologize on the party’s behalf, he would have watched them lose the elections.

“NPP would have been going to opposition straight if they had not come to do what is right. But for this woman who doesn’t want me to mention her name but I will, Naa Torshie. It’s not about money or anything, but for the respect and honour she comes to the church to talk to me Papa we are sorry. They should thank her. Naa Torshie..” he said.