NPP's Felix Owusu-Adjapong reported dead
News

NPP’s Felix Owusu-Adjapong reported dead

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Felix Owusu-Adjapong, has sadly passed away at the age of 79.

His death was announced by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, on October 4, 2023.

Felix Kwasi Owusu-Adjapong was a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics and served as a Member of Parliament for multiple terms.

He first entered parliament after being elected in the 1996 Ghanaian general elections, representing Akyem Swedru.

He was re-elected in the 2000 Ghanaian general elections and held various ministerial positions, including Minister for Transport and Communications in 2001 and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs in 2003.

In the 2004 Ghanaian general elections, he was once again elected as a Member of Parliament with a significant majority vote.

In 2007, he made an unsuccessful bid for the presidential nomination of the NPP and resigned from his ministerial position.

Unfortunately, he did not contest his parliamentary constituency in the 2008 Ghanaian General Elections.

Felix Owusu-Adjapong’s contributions to Ghana’s political landscape were significant, and his passing is a loss to the nation.

We extend our condolences to his family during this difficult time.

Source:GHPAGE

Thursday, October 5, 2023
