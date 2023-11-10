NPP’s Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) secretly remarries; Photos drop

- Advertisement -

Renowned political luminary, the distinguished Matthew Opoku Prempeh, a prominent figure within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), currently holding the esteemed position of Energy Minister and concurrently serving as the astute Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, colloquially known as NAPO, has entered into matrimony anew.

The ceremonious union transpired discreetly a few days ago, with reports elucidating that Opoku Prempeh, subsequent to a prior marital dissolution, has embraced a fresh chapter in his personal life by formalizing his connection with a newfound romantic partner.

Photographic glimpses of the private nuptial affair have gracefully surfaced on social media, portraying the couple in a dignified and contemplative tableau.

Intriguingly, the Minister finds himself ensconced in a whirlwind of speculation, as certain quarters posit that his recent matrimonial undertaking is a strategic manoeuvre to augment his political trajectory.

Allegedly poised to be unveiled as the running mate to the eminent NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NAPO is purportedly orchestrating this union with the ulterior motive of securing an official second lady position for the nation, should the NPP emerge triumphant in the forthcoming 2024 General elections.

It remains to be seen how these political machinations unfold, casting a veil of curiosity over the nexus between personal relationships and the grand tapestry of political aspirations.